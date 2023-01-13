scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry has left the Royal Family, but can’t make money without them

Loneliness, the loss of a parent, substance abuse, depression — these issues can strike anyone. But it takes a royal reality star to monetise them.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry income, Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding, Royal Family, Britain royal family, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs“Spare” refers to the old adage — “an heir and a spare” — with the latter referring to the second son in a noble or royal family. From the fictional Galahad Threepwood from P G Wodehouse to Prince Philippe of France (in the 17th century), the younger sons of famous families have managed to make their mark.
Listen to this article
Prince Harry has left the Royal Family, but can’t make money without them
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Perhaps Harry Windsor can be forgiven for being a bit clueless. His life has been traumatic — he was just 12 when his mother died — sheltered and stifling. But it has also been comfortable, privileged and surrounded by an unimaginable degree of unearned wealth and importance. It is understandable, then, that he wanted to strike out on his own with Meghan Markle in America. With Spare, his memoir, coming on the heels of Harry & Meghan on Netflix, it’s clear that his separation from the world’s most famous joint family is incomplete. He is still “Prince” Harry.

“Spare” refers to the old adage — “an heir and a spare” — with the latter referring to the second son in a noble or royal family. From the fictional Galahad Threepwood from P G Wodehouse to Prince Philippe of France (in the 17th century), the younger sons of famous families have managed to make their mark. In fact, Harry’s going into the military is of a piece with a long tradition where royals who did not stand to inherit have been generals. Another common career choice has been “taking the cloth” and joining the clergy. Harry, after making a song-and-dance about his family’s lack of “wokeness” — their entire symbolic purpose is to preserve an ossified and dated class structure – still seems bound and defined by them. And he still needs them.

In Spare, Harry has laid bare, once more, the  conflicts within the British royal family with less entertainment value than a Kardashian. The family back home, though, is still very British and has maintained a studied silence. The one-sided attacks, and more importantly, the complete blindness to his privilege, are making Harry look a touch less sympathetic with every media blitz. Loneliness, the loss of a parent, substance abuse, depression — these issues can strike anyone. But it takes a royal reality star to monetise them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 05:26 IST
Next Story

Good auguries: Inflation falls while industrial output rises

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

January 12, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Attempt To Control
January 12, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Attempt To Control

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close