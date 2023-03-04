Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage: Royals and royalties

Spare (pun intended) a thought for Prince Harry. He has become less “royal” only recently and is learning relatively late in life that some life lessons that masquerade as clichés and song lyrics are worth heeding: First, that “there’s no such thing as a free ride”. And second, in the words of Bob Dylan, “it may be the Devil or it may be the Lord, but you’re gonna have to serve somebody”. If sayings and songs aren’t enough, there’s also much Harry and Meghan Markle can learn from young Indians.

Earlier this week, the British press reported that soon after the publication of Harry’s tell-all memoir — Spare — in January this year, the couple was asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage. The “cottage” — it’s actually a large home, exorbitantly priced — is part of the Crown Estates in Windsor and was gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their nuptials. In his memoir — like in the Netflix show about the couple, the interview with Oprah Winfrey and many other public comments — Harry recounts the many dysfunctions and, at times, even alleged racism, by other members of the House of Windsor. The confessions serve to provide a peek into a private, famous family for which Harry and Meghan were very well-paid. But there’s a price, of course.

Many adult Indians living at home may well sympathise with the young couple’s plight. After all, almost every family has its demons and people put up with the conservatism, casteism, misogyny and even bigotry of “elders”. Filial affection and obligation may be part of the reason for this. But rent-free accommodation is nothing to scoff at, especially when you’ve been largely unemployed most of your life. On the other hand, with each tie severed, Harry becomes less royal and so, more real. The young prince is, finally, seeing the results of choosing book royalties over the royal family. And his life still isn’t too bad.