Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s exit

As Prime Minister of New Zealand, she wrote her own lines. Her exit is also at a moment of her own choosing

Jacinda Ardern exit, Jacinda Ardern resignation, Jair Bolsonaro, Boris Johnson, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsOnce history’s dust has settled, however, Ardern’s choice could turn out to be yet another pragmatic decision by a leader who knew when to stop, for herself and for her nation.
Five-and-a-half years after she took office as the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern has bucked the trend yet again by announcing her decision to step back from her role, not because of the dip in her popularity but because months of deliberation has led her to the conclusion that she no longer has what it takes to continue. As unexpected as her decision is, it is in keeping with Ardern’s image as a prime minister who walks the talk. As the world’s youngest female head of government at the time of her election in 2017, Ardern was pitched headlong into the culture of machismo of her global counterparts — from former US President Donald Trump to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But she changed the narrative during her action-packed stint, carving a niche for her tiny nation by the strength of her personality and “relentless positivity”.

She was a world leader and a mother who gave birth while in office and spoke at the United Nations general assembly meeting with a three-month-old infant in tow. At a time of heightened Islamophobia, she handled the 2019 Christchurch mass shootings with sensitivity, respect, and most importantly, decisive action. She displayed the same efficiency in dealing with a major earthquake as well as an unprecedented pandemic. In the masculinisation of political discourse, Ardern’s leadership made possible on a global stage a realisation of grace, efficiency and that other thing that she hopes will be her legacy — “someone who always tried to be kind”.

Does her decision to step back, then, seem like a fairy tale that has run out of steam? Given the post-pandemic economic crisis, her party faces a difficult election in October. Once history’s dust has settled, however, Ardern’s choice could turn out to be yet another pragmatic decision by a leader who knew when to stop, for herself and for her nation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 06:05 IST
