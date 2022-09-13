scorecardresearch
Price rise across the board is a concern, policy makers may need to act tough

The latest data will only restrict the policy choices before the MPC when they meet next. The MPC should stay the course, continue to focus on bringing inflation in line with its target

The disaggregated data shows that the consumer food price index rose to 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July, with sharp increases seen in cereals, milk, fruits and vegetables.

On Monday, data released by the National Statistical Office showed that retail inflation has reversed its downward trend, edging marginally upwards in August. Inflation rose to 7 per cent, up from 6.71 per cent the month before, driven in part by higher food inflation. So far in the second quarter (July-August), inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, has averaged 6.9 per cent. This is marginally lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s most recent forecast which had pegged inflation at 7.1 per cent for the entire quarter. However, inflation has now been above the upper threshold of the RBI’s inflation targeting framework for eight consecutive months. This latest data, which comes just a few weeks before the next meeting of the monetary policy committee that is scheduled to be held at the end of this month, only underlines the price pressures in the economy.

The disaggregated data shows that the consumer food price index rose to 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July, with sharp increases seen in cereals, milk, fruits and vegetables. As per analysts, while wheat prices are elevated due to the heat wave which impacted output, the shortfall in rainfall across the Gangetic plain is expected to adversely impact rice prices. This would suggest that cereal inflation is likely to remain elevated in the near term. On its part, the government has been taking measures aimed to ease the price pressures. In May, it had announced a ban on exports of wheat, and has now imposed restrictions on rice shipments as well. Alongside these price pressures, it is equally worrying that core inflation which excludes the volatile food and fuel components continues to remain elevated. In fact, across several categories such as clothing and footwear, household goods and services, recreation and amusement, personal care and effects, prices remain elevated.

In the last monetary policy meeting, the RBI had projected inflation to trend lower in the second half of the ongoing financial year, dipping further thereafter to around 5 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the next financial year. However, the minutes of the last MPC meeting suggested that most members of the committee were in favour of further interest rate hikes to tackle inflation. The latest data will only restrict the policy choices before the MPC when they meet next. The MPC should stay the course, continue to focus on bringing inflation in line with its target.

