Spirit of a nation

The election of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th president is a moment for India to savour and celebrate. In the end, it was not just that the BJP-led NDA, which selected her as its candidate for the post, had the requisite numbers. It was, more, that Murmu’s candidature for the country’s highest constitutional office was so compelling. The idea of the first tribal president, only the second woman to be elevated to the high office, drew support not just from the NDA, but also from fence-sitters and, across the political lines, from several parties of the Opposition too. That the BJD supported Murmu, as did parties like the JMM, Shiv Sena and SAD, and that in a state like Andhra Pradesh where the BJP does not have a single MP or MLA, both the main parties, TDP and YSRCP, pledged their vote to her points not just to shifting political interests and alignments but also to the fundamental irrefutability of Murmu’s candidature. This is a rare moment when woman and nation partake of and complete each other’s story. President-elect Murmu’s journey against odds mirrors the trajectory of her country’s democracy and testifies to its uplifting possibilities.