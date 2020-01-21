Shadow play

Most sports struggle with reconciling the “strong” physicality of the game with what is essentially seen as “weakness” to cope with pressure. Most sports struggle with reconciling the “strong” physicality of the game with what is essentially seen as “weakness” to cope with pressure.

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar has opened up about the time he found himself on the cusp of losing the battle with depression. This newspaper reported how Kumar, revolver in hand and the baggage of eight years of non-selection to the Indian team weighing him down, recovered at the very last second as he thought of his family. Two months ago, Abhinav Mukund spoke about a crippling inability to deal with pressures of the sport. From Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Andrew Flintoff, to those yet to attain major international acclaim — Australians Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski — several cricketers have spoken about their personal battles.

Cricketers are seen to be modern-day superheroes. Much less discussed is the grim toll that the pressures of the game may take. More than a century ago, A E Stoddart, who captained England in the first Ashes series of 1894-95, committed suicide — he reportedly succumbed to loneliness. His story forms an important section in former editor of Wisden Cricket Monthly, David Frith’s 2011 book on 100 cricketing suicides over the last century, Silence of the Heart. He concluded that the suicide rate among English Test players and a dozen other competing countries was significantly higher than that for all other sports.

Most sports struggle with reconciling the “strong” physicality of the game with what is essentially seen as “weakness” to cope with pressure: Masculinity associated with a sport, in the popular narrative, cannot coexist with something as “feminine” as mental health. Gendered notions about sport and skewed ideas about dressing room machismo have foisted even more performative baggage on players. In an interview to The Guardian in 2001, Frith said, “Cricket has this dreadful, hidden burden. It must now answer the very serious question of whether it gradually transforms unwary cricket-loving boys into brooding, insecure and ultimately self-destructive men.” The sporting community must acknowledge the seriousness of this question.

