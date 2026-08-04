Results of by-polls are not to be read without a large helping of caveats, it is risky to extract larger political conclusions from them. That said, Prashant Kishor’s impressive and hard-fought victory in Bankipur constituency in the heart of Patna is a significant moment in the state’s polity. It may or may not reflect the discontents that spilled over at Jantar Mantar during the students’ protests recently. What is more certain is this: The poll strategist-turned-politician’s pitch marks a disruption in Bihar. Even though the Jan Suraaj drew a blank in the last assembly poll after a high-profile campaign, Bihar’s newest party had left an imprint on the political vocabulary. In a state where the salience of caste arithmetic has been consecrated even as it has been steadily denuded of the radical charge of “social justice” politics, Kishor’s attempt to change the subject to issues of education and corruption, jobs and migration, and criticism of the BJP’s choice of CM, was noticed. Now, Prashant Kishor, MLA, has the opportunity and the platform to build on this.

Kishor’s victory also carries a symbolic resonance given that it comes in a bastion of the BJP — it has won every election here, never securing a vote share below 59 per cent; Bankipur has elected, five times in a row, its current chief Nitin Nabin. The BJP rout in Bankipur comes only months after the NDA swept the assembly poll, subsequently installing Samrat Choudhary as the first BJP chief minister of Bihar, in the wake of Nitish Kumar’s exit. Kishor’s election is a warning to the BJP against arrogance and complacency and also contains a message for the RJD. That a vote against the BJP went to the candidate of the newbie, not to the principal opposition party, may point to a voter reluctance to see the Tejashwi-led party as the political alternative, and her willingness to explore new options and spaces.