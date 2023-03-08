Police’s knock at Asianet office and Mr Vijayan’s strong arm

A police team knocked on the Kozhikode office of Asianet, a popular Malayalam news channel, ostensibly to investigate an FIR registered against the channel staff on Sunday. The police “search” followed a complaint filed by a CPM-backed independent legislator, P V Anwar, over a report concerning an alleged child abuse case in November last year. The MLA, who has had several run-ins with the media in the past over his business operations that are seen to be controversial, accused the channel of misleading viewers and demanded that its staff be booked under the juvenile justice and POCSO Acts. Activists of the SFI, the student wing of the CPM, barged into the Kochi office of Asianet a few days before the police action and threatened the channel staff over the same news report — eight SFI workers have been booked for vandalism since. On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who holds the home portfolio, accused Asianet of peddling “fake news”; the channel has denied the allegations. The way the channel has reportedly used a prior interview of a minor in another story without context or disclosure is dodgy journalism. The police action of “searching” the newsroom smacks of unconscionable intimidation and overreach.
Relations between the CPM-led Left Front government in Kerala, especially Chief Minister Vijayan, and the local media, have looked fraught for several years now. Vijayan gives the impression of perceiving the media more as an adversary rather than an institution the executive needs to engage with, and be answerable to. CPM cadres appear to have taken the cue from their leader. Asianet, linked to BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has been a favoured target. In April last year, a senior CPM MP and CITU leader had filed a police complaint against an Asianet News anchor for allegedly instigating mob violence against him by asking questions during a panel discussion on the Bharat Bandh.
The ruling CPM’s attempt to intimidate a media organisation in Kerala undermines its, and the national Opposition’s, criticisms of the BJP-led Centre’s attempts to constrict spaces for free expression by weaponising the law and central agencies selectively against political opponents, individuals and institutions. Only recently, the Left was in the forefront of questioning the Narendra Modi government’s decision to ban the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots — India: The Modi Question — and the subsequent “survey” of BBC premises by income tax officials. By showing a thin skin to criticism, by following a playbook that, despite differences of scale, seems similar to the BJP’s, the CPM hurts its own case against the ruling dispensation at the Centre — apart from inviting question marks against its own claims to good governance in the state.