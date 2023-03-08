Police’s knock at Asianet office and Mr Vijayan’s strong arm

The ruling CPM's attempt to intimidate a media organisation in Kerala undermines its, and the national Opposition's, criticisms of the BJP-led Centre's attempts to constrict spaces for free expression by weaponising the law and central agencies selectively against political opponents, individuals and institutions.

A police team knocked on the Kozhikode office of Asianet, a popular Malayalam news channel, ostensibly to investigate an FIR registered against the channel staff on Sunday. The police “search” followed a complaint filed by a CPM-backed independent legislator, P V Anwar, over a report concerning an alleged child abuse case in November last year. The MLA, who has had several run-ins with the media in the past over his business operations that are seen to be controversial, accused the channel of misleading viewers and demanded that its staff be booked under the juvenile justice and POCSO Acts. Activists of the SFI, the student wing of the CPM, barged into the Kochi office of Asianet a few days before the police action and threatened the channel staff over the same news report — eight SFI workers have been booked for vandalism since. On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who holds the home portfolio, accused Asianet of peddling “fake news”; the channel has denied the allegations. The way the channel has reportedly used a prior interview of a minor in another story without context or disclosure is dodgy journalism. The police action of “searching” the newsroom smacks of unconscionable intimidation and overreach.