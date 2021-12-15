December 15, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Strikes in Poland

Polish workers and miners were reported to have downed tools in protest against martial law and the suspension of union and civilian freedom. The Solidarity free trade union, functioning in defiance of the military authorities, issued a list of strike-bound mines and factories and said troops had surrounded a number of plants and appeared to be readying to evict the strikers during the night curfew hours. A Solidarity official said that the union had set up a skeleton command to direct operations in the absence of its leaders, who were rounded up en masse.

Border talks

The official Sino-Indian talks ended in Beijing on Monday with both sides agreeing to continue contacts and pursue efforts to resolve their differences on the boundary question. According to an Indian embassy spokesperson, both sides affirmed their determination to strengthen the friendship and work out programmes for exchanges in other fields while continuing efforts towards a boundary settlement. The Chinese Foreign Minister in a statement said that an “amicable atmosphere prevailed throughout the talks and both sides adopted a positive attitude”. Confirming that there had been “a frank and friendly exchange of views on the boundary question,” the Indian embassy spokesman acknowledged that the exchange of views brought out the extent to which differences remained between the sides, and also that both desired to continue efforts to resolve these differences.

Lukewarm protest

The police resorted to light lathi charge in places in Nowgong district, fired teargas shells and arrested about 200 persons all over the state as the Assam agitators’ civil disobedience call drew a lukewarm response on its first day. The agitators have launched the programme to force a solution to the foreigners’ issue. Those arrested include AASU adviser Lalit Rajkhowa. Most rail, bus and river ferry services functioned normally and there was no determined attempt to break into them and travel without tickets, as the AASU-AGP leadership had asked them to do.