December 21, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Solidarity Strike

Solidarity union militants are holding 1,300 miners hostage in a mine in Southern Poland, the Soviet news agency Tass said. The sabotaging of the mine followed a call by Solidarity leader Lech Walesa for mass strikes and passive resistance against martial law. Tass, in a dispatch from Warsaw, said there was similar resistance elsewhere in Polish industry although the official Polish news agency PAP said that 95 per cent of the industry was working normally. The mine where the miners were being held is at Ziemovit at Katowice where seven miners were killed in clashes with security forces last week.

Israel-US Pact Off

An Israeli government spokesperson said that a strategic operation agreement with the US no longer existed because of its suspension by Washington after the annexation of the Golan Heights. The spokesperson said that the decision was taken at a meeting at Prime Minister Menachem Begin’s residence. Begin said that the latest US moves were the third in six months “when the US had punished Israel for the actions it had taken”. “You will not frighten us with punishment…You have no right to punish us and we protest the use of this term,” he added.

Summoning The Editor

The Orissa governor C M Poonacha set an unheard precedent in the state by summoning the editor of an Oriya newspaper, Pragativadi, and allegedly used abusive language against him. What had infuriated Poonacha was a report on the second Pradeshik Shibir of the RSS at Cuttack. The report quoted an RSS sarsangchalak as saying that the governor would inaugurate an eye care camp as part of the Shibir. Poonacha allegedly used words such as “immature”, “too smart”, “unfit” and irresponsible in referring to the editor.