November 7, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Poland Emergency

Poland’s communist leaders, declaring that the independent trade union Solidarity had pushed the country to the brink of civil war, proclaimed a state of emergency and established military rule on December 13. The Solidarity union chief, Lech Walesa, held high-level talks with communist officials hours after the emergency was declared, a government spokesman said. “Walesa is not arrested and not interned,” he added. “He is being treated with all due respect. He is considered the head of Solidarity and Solidarity’s activities have only been suspended.” In an emotional announcement, the party leader and Prime Minister, General Wojciech Jaruzelski, said other Solidarity officials, former communist leaders and dissidents had been rounded up and interned. The communist rulers also suspended a wide range of civil liberties.

Morarji’s offer

Former prime minister Morarji Desai offered to lead a nationwide non-cooperation movement against Congress (I) “misrule” and sought the peoples’ cooperation in this venture. Speaking at a public meeting organised by the Janata Party in Ahmedabad soon after the end of the national council session, Desai said he could sacrifice his life in the cause of democracy and clean public life. Referring to the party’s decision to forge opposition unity, he was emphatic that the Janata Party would not break up again if different parties came together. Desai said that care would be taken while admitting in to the party those who had brought about its downfall. Desai advised the people not to be disheartened by the deteriorating political situation but to face it boldly.

Bengal cyclone

The death toll in Thursday’s cyclone ravages in the Sunderbans of the 24-Parganas district and parts of Midnapore district has now reached 95, as more casualty reports were coming in on December 13. Returning, from her visit to the devastated areas, 24-Parganas district magistrate Ranu Ghosh, told UNI that she feared the death toll could be even higher.