It is unsurprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel this week has revived arguments about India’s foreign-policy values. Since Independence, India’s policy towards Israel and the wider Middle East has been held to a moral standard rarely applied to other bilateral relationships. The expectation that Delhi must express unequivocal outrage at Israeli actions in Gaza — while remaining largely silent on comparable behaviour by other states — reflects this. The debate is further distorted by domestic politics. Congress is often accused of posturing on the Middle East to woo the minority vote, while the BJP’s enthusiasm for Israel is seen as an extension of its Hindutva agenda. But India cannot allow internal politics to overwhelm its national interests in a region central to its peace and prosperity.

Undeniably, the PM’s visit marks a shift toward greater pragmatism in India’s Middle East policy. Arriving at a moment of regional transition, Modi used his address to the Knesset to underscore India’s shared interests with Israel in countering terrorism and extremism, and to signal an unambiguous commitment to elevate the partnership to a higher strategic level. At the same time, he signalled that India is not abandoning its support for the Palestinian cause. At the core of this calibrated approach was Modi’s endorsement of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan. India’s focus is now shifting from rhetoric to signalling readiness to contribute to peace and reconstruction of Gaza.