Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the people, to cut back on the consumption of petroleum products and conserve foreign exchange, underlines the severity of the energy supply shock for the Indian economy. India is now far removed from its recent Goldilocks phase, buffeted by high energy prices and continuing disruptions in supplies, the exit of foreign portfolio investors and a falling currency. PM Modi’s plea, asking people to use public transport and electric vehicles, avoid purchasing gold, and postpone travel abroad, is directed towards curbing the demand for energy, gold and forex. To put this in perspective — in 2025-26, India’s imports of petroleum, crude and products stood at $173 billion and gold imports were at $71.9 billion, while the rupee is now around 95.2 against the dollar. Alongside, the invocation of Covid-era measures such as work from home and virtual meetings — to prevent the spread of the virus then, to reduce fuel consumption now — underscores the gravity of the situation.

The Iran war has disrupted energy supplies the world over. Countries have responded by raising energy prices and a combination of measures designed to limit demand. For instance, Asian economies like South Korea, Indonesia and Bangladesh have imposed fuel restrictions in order to curtail domestic consumption. In the US, gas prices are inching upwards, touching $4.52 a gallon, up from $3.135 a year ago. In Europe, the average price (Euro-super 95) is reported to have increased from €1.64 to €1.83 per litre between February 23 and April 20, with a marked variation across countries. Fuel prices have also been raised in countries like the UAE.