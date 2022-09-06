PM Sheikh Hasina in India: India must be a friend in deed

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, in Delhi on a four-day visit, will hope to return with a bag full of crucial agreements that could stand her in good stead in the country’s next election towards the end of 2023. Last month, when Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen declared at a public gathering that India must ensure PM Hasina stays on in the interests of regional stability, the statement caused red faces on both sides, and the minister did not find place in Hasina’s delegation to Delhi. It is no secret that India would be more than pleased if PM Hasina were to win a fourth consecutive term. India-Bangladesh ties have seen their best phase under her premiership from 2009. Her strong stand against Islamist militancy and terrorism, and her government’s denial of safe havens to anti-India groups have built a strong basis for co-operation. Of course, the relationship has not been free of problems. The National Register of Citizens in Assam and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act nationally have provoked concern in Dhaka. While it was left to diplomacy to do damage control — India’s anti-Covid vaccine diplomacy provided a healing touch — it was largely PM Hasina’s political maturity, her astute understanding of the regional dynamic, and her ability to see the big picture that saw the smoothening out of the bad patch. When anti-Hindu riots broke out during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit ahead of West Bengal elections in 2021, Delhi’s appreciation of the stern action against those who had instigated the riots was in striking contrast to its reactions to episodes of anti-minority violence in Pakistan.