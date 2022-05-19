Road to Kathmandu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lumbini on Buddha Poornima was intended to convey that the shared culture between India and Nepal is far more valuable than the money that China has been pouring into the birthplace of the Buddha. If the Modi government’s early reliance on a Hindu connect to win influence in Nepal did not have the desired effect, the carefully chosen date and destination of Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal since becoming Prime Minister was a push to make up for lost time and opportunity with another shared religion. Lumbini is also where China’s presence looms close to the Indian border, from a Beijing financed airport to a Chinese monastery. The announcement of a joint India-Nepal plan to give Lumbini its rightful place in the Buddhist circuit promoted by Indian tour operators, the Prime Minister’s reiteration that this was the birthplace of the Buddha, and the laying of the foundation stone for an Indian monastery are belated attempts to deploy Indian soft power to reclaim some space in India’s Himalayan neighbour. The real potential for turnaround in bilateral relations, though, lies via the more mundane route of infrastructure projects. One of the big stumbling blocks in the India-Nepal relationship used to be Delhi’s inability to complete agreed upon infrastructure projects in Nepal, including roads, railway lines and mega power projects. Over the last few years this has changed.