scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Road to Kathmandu

PM Modi’s recent Nepal visit saw a successful deployment of India’s soft power to repair bilateral ties that were under stress

By: Editorial |
May 19, 2022 3:55:20 am
Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi Nepal visit, Narendra Modi Kathmandu, India Nepal relations, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsDuring his 45-minute meeting with Modi, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba invited Delhi to take up the long stuck West Seti hydro power project, which was once taken up by Australia but abandoned, and later coveted by China Three Gorges Corporation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lumbini on Buddha Poornima was intended to convey that the shared culture between India and Nepal is far more valuable than the money that China has been pouring into the birthplace of the Buddha. If the Modi government’s early reliance on a Hindu connect to win influence in Nepal did not have the desired effect, the carefully chosen date and destination of Modi’s fifth visit to Nepal since becoming Prime Minister was a push to make up for lost time and opportunity with another shared religion. Lumbini is also where China’s presence looms close to the Indian border, from a Beijing financed airport to a Chinese monastery. The announcement of a joint India-Nepal plan to give Lumbini its rightful place in the Buddhist circuit promoted by Indian tour operators, the Prime Minister’s reiteration that this was the birthplace of the Buddha, and the laying of the foundation stone for an Indian monastery are belated attempts to deploy Indian soft power to reclaim some space in India’s Himalayan neighbour. The real potential for turnaround in bilateral relations, though, lies via the more mundane route of infrastructure projects. One of the big stumbling blocks in the India-Nepal relationship used to be Delhi’s inability to complete agreed upon infrastructure projects in Nepal, including roads, railway lines and mega power projects. Over the last few years this has changed.

During his 45-minute meeting with Modi, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba invited Delhi to take up the long stuck West Seti hydro power project, which was once taken up by Australia but abandoned, and later coveted by China Three Gorges Corporation. The offer follows India’s success with the 900 MW Arun III hydropower project, developed by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), a joint venture between the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh government. Among other significant agreements signed during Modi’s visit is a proposed collaboration between Madras IIT and Kathmandu University for a joint degree programme, and a second in the higher education sector between Indian Council of Cultural Relations and Lumbini Buddhist University for the establishment of a Dr Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies.

The spadework for the agreements in diverse sectors signed during the six-hour visit, was clearly done well ahead. Deuba, who replaced K P Sharma Oli as the Prime Minister last year, and was in New Delhi on an official visit in April, appears to have had a calming effect on bilateral ties roiled by stormy weather in recent years. The Prime Minister’s remark that bilateral ties are “as stable as the Himalayas” may have been more aspirational than accurate and, as a goal, also conveys a sense of the distance that both sides need to travel.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement