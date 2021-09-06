September 6, 1981, Forty Years Ago: PM Flags Crisis

“It is only when we stand firm that respect for us increases It is wrong to think that when we give in, there will be goodwill for us,” she said.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has warned that the country is in a difficult phase economically, politically and militarily and these challenges call for a greater sense of national purpose. The prime minister mentioned this at a meeting of the secretaries to the government and added that the challenge was not just for those in politics but also for those in government as well. Speaking of a “crisis, which is an Indian crisis and an international crisis,” Indira Gandhi said that there was a major attempt to denigrate India at international fora. “It is only when we stand firm that respect for us increases It is wrong to think that when we give in, there will be goodwill for us,” she said. Assuring bureaucrats and civil servants, she said that she did not think all civil servants are bureaucratic.