Last week, NITI Aayog and IIM Ahmedabad released an impact assessment report about the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme that was introduced in 2020. The PLI scheme is one of the key policy initiatives of the Narendra Modi government. It followed the cut in corporate tax rates in 2019 and it was hoped that it would convince entrepreneurs to create new manufacturing capacity in the country. Boosting manufacturing has been a key goal for policymakers in India since it offers the best chance to provide meaningful employment to the country’s large and relatively young and expanding labour force. The key merit of the PLI scheme is that instead of providing broad-based or un-targeted support, it links government incentives to incremental production and performance by firms. Thus, PLI was designed to not just catalyse investment but also to enhance competitiveness among firms.
The picture emerging from the NITI Aayog study, however, is a mixed one. At the macro level, cumulative incentive disbursements under the 14 PLI schemes notified in 2020 across key sectors stood at less than 20 per cent of the total outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore as of March 2026. The report — which studied the impact over different sectors with a focus on four key outcomes, namely investment, production, employment and exports — found that the results varied considerably across sectors. Sectors such as large-scale electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing, drones, medical devices and white goods showed relatively strong evidence of progress across multiple parameters, according to the report. Other sectors, such as automobiles and auto components, telecom and speciality steel “require further strengthening in areas such as employment, exports and domestic value addition”.
Overall, as of March 2026, PLI schemes had cumulatively attracted investments of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, generated production worth Rs 22.66 lakh crore and created employment for over 8.49 lakh people. That nearly 70 per cent of the targeted segments are broadly on track underscores the key role PLI has played. But there is scope to do more. For one, given the wide variation in sectoral performance, a more sector-specific approach is required. Second, there is an urgent need to standardise data collection and reporting mechanisms across ministries. Lastly, as the report argues, there is need to go beyond the supply-side intervention, and “incorporate demand-side incentives for downstream firms and consumers to purchase from PLI firms”.