Last week, NITI Aayog and IIM Ahmedabad released an impact assessment report about the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme that was introduced in 2020. The PLI scheme is one of the key policy initiatives of the Narendra Modi government. It followed the cut in corporate tax rates in 2019 and it was hoped that it would convince entrepreneurs to create new manufacturing capacity in the country. Boosting manufacturing has been a key goal for policymakers in India since it offers the best chance to provide meaningful employment to the country’s large and relatively young and expanding labour force. The key merit of the PLI scheme is that instead of providing broad-based or un-targeted support, it links government incentives to incremental production and performance by firms. Thus, PLI was designed to not just catalyse investment but also to enhance competitiveness among firms.

The picture emerging from the NITI Aayog study, however, is a mixed one. At the macro level, cumulative incentive disbursements under the 14 PLI schemes notified in 2020 across key sectors stood at less than 20 per cent of the total outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore as of March 2026. The report — which studied the impact over different sectors with a focus on four key outcomes, namely investment, production, employment and exports — found that the results varied considerably across sectors. Sectors such as large-scale electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing, drones, medical devices and white goods showed relatively strong evidence of progress across multiple parameters, according to the report. Other sectors, such as automobiles and auto components, telecom and speciality steel “require further strengthening in areas such as employment, exports and domestic value addition”.