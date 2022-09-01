Playing Idgah politics

Two courts delivered separate orders on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Karnataka on Tuesday: The Supreme Court said no to holding the puja at the Bengaluru Idgah ground whereas the Dharwad-bench of Karnataka High Court allowed it at the Hubbali maidan. The HC accepted the claim that the Hubbali-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, though it had leased out the Hubbali Idgah ground to Anjuman-i-Islam for 999 years, has rights over the land and could allow puja there. In the Bengaluru case, the SC ruled in favour of status quo — only Muslims have held religious functions at the Idgah in the past 200 years — and asked the Wakf Board and the state government to settle the title dispute in the HC. What is common to both the disputes, however, is the disturbing role of the state government in seeking to facilitate Hindu religious functions in the face of Muslim claims over the properties. This Idgah politics follows a disquieting pattern wherein the government and the ruling party, the BJP, are seen to be stoking old disputes, whose only outcome can be greater communal polarisation.