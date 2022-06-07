scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Play like Nadal

At Roland Garros, he comes prepped to blitz and batter the impossible dreams of opponents

By: Editorial |
June 7, 2022 3:15:52 am
Rafael Nadal, French Open, French Open 2022, Champions League, Real Madrid, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsNadal had rallied from two sets down to beat Medvedev for the Australian Open, but his path at the French had been treacherous -- he could barely walk after beating Corentin Moutet in Round Two.

How much should you want something? As much as Rafael Nadal wants the French Open, year after year. In claiming his 14th La Coupe des Mousquetaires, the Spaniard has redefined get-up-and-go in sport to mean a relentless pursuit of the one title that could be named interchangeably after him, once the crunching forehand finally stops whizzing across the court. He has more Grand Slam wins than any other player, and is one shy of Serena Williams’ mark, two short of Margaret Court. By winning 14 of those 22 at Roland Garros, the 36-year-old has ensured that “who can stop Nadal at the French Open” remains the sole FAQ relevant since 2005, when he first won to start a springtime ritual.

Like Nadal, Real Madrid too won their 14th European title this month. An avid football fan, Nadal snuck out in the middle of the Roland Garros fortnight to witness Madrid’s win over Liverpool, who incidentally had won the Champions League title in 2005, the year Rafa first dominated the Roland Garros clay courts. After his fanboy moment at the Champions League final, he took out four of the top 10 opponents. He defeated Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, reiterating just how unshakeable his faith is in winning on his favourite surface.

Nadal had rallied from two sets down to beat Medvedev for the Australian Open, but his path at the French had been treacherous — he could barely walk after beating Corentin Moutet in Round Two. Only four men have nicked a total of seven sets off him — Puerta, Federer, Djokovic and Thiem in 17 editions. He’s never been dragged into the fifth set of a French Open final. At Roland Garros, Nadal comes prepped to blitz and batter to dust the impossible dreams of opponents.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Road to 2024: Friendless and snubbed, why Congress has no ally shedding t...Premium
Road to 2024: Friendless and snubbed, why Congress has no ally shedding t...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past weekPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week
Apple WWDC 2022: 5 unforgettable Steve Jobs moments from past keynotesPremium
Apple WWDC 2022: 5 unforgettable Steve Jobs moments from past keynotes
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement