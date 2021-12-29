December 29, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Plan priorities

The Planning Commission has decided upon a reordering of plan priorities and reallocation of resources. In taking this decision, the commission had in view the demands of the areas for higher financial allocation — petroleum exploration and power generation. The sixth plan provides for an indigenous crude production of only 2.6 million tonnes by the last year of the Sixth Plan. Recently, while seeking the massive IMF loan, the government had assured a crude production of 30 million tonnes by the end of the plan period. This called for an increase in the allocation for this sector. The government is also committed to increase the allocation in some other core areas like steel and cement if imports are to be cut.

Three party pact

The Janata Party, the Lok Dal and Congress (S) took the first step towards “unity”. After a luncheon meeting Chandra Shekhar, Charan Singh and Sharad Pawar decided to set up a four-member coordination to explore the nature and possibility of “joint action” in Parliament and state legislatures. The Bharatiya Janata Party having rejected the move for “organisational unity” with the three parties was not invited to the meeting.

NSA upheld

The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision upheld the National Security Act but laid down guidelines on the use of the law. The judgment warned that preventive detention laws like the NSA must be restricted in their application to “as few cases as possible”.

Test tube baby

America’s first test tube baby was born in Norfolk, doctors of the Eastern Virginia Medical School announced. The 3-kg girl delivered at Norfolk general hospital was doing well as was her mother.