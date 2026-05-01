Traditionally, in large parts of the country, the April weather was a prelude to the scorching summer. However, it’s increasingly becoming clear that extreme heat is no longer a May-June phenomenon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at least 11 states are in the grip of a heat wave. Though temperatures are expected to fall next week, the relief is likely to be temporary. The Centre’s decision to issue a heat advisory to states is, therefore, a much-needed step. It has urged state governments to shift work hours, mandate rest breaks, and ensure cooling arrangements for workers exposed to the sun. Hospitals have been directed to set up dedicated heatstroke units, stock oral rehydration solutions, and train staff for rapid response. These advisories reflect some lessons learned from recent heat waves. But they are not enforceable. Much more needs to be done to protect the vulnerable from the elements.

Most states in the country have heat action plans (HAPs). They list standard procedures for individual departments — from public health and education to agriculture and electricity. However, implementation has been an Achilles’ heel of most HAPs. Chronic underfunding, weak institutional capacity, and poor interdepartmental coordination have limited their effectiveness. Heat stress is not classified as an emergency like floods, earthquakes or cyclones in the country’s disaster management framework. Some states have categorised heat waves as a state-specific disaster —this allows them to use up to 10 per cent of their annual State Disaster Response Fund for relief. The 16th Finance Commission, which submitted its report earlier this year, recommended that a heat wave be notified as a disaster at the national level as well. Such recognition will enable states to access central relief funds and institutionalise long-term resilience-building measures.