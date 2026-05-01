Opinion Plan for an early summer and extreme heat in India
The early onset of summer should be seen as a warning -- the country needs to align climate science with public health, urban planning, and social security
Traditionally, in large parts of the country, the April weather was a prelude to the scorching summer. However, it’s increasingly becoming clear that extreme heat is no longer a May-June phenomenon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at least 11 states are in the grip of a heat wave. Though temperatures are expected to fall next week, the relief is likely to be temporary. The Centre’s decision to issue a heat advisory to states is, therefore, a much-needed step. It has urged state governments to shift work hours, mandate rest breaks, and ensure cooling arrangements for workers exposed to the sun. Hospitals have been directed to set up dedicated heatstroke units, stock oral rehydration solutions, and train staff for rapid response. These advisories reflect some lessons learned from recent heat waves. But they are not enforceable. Much more needs to be done to protect the vulnerable from the elements.
Most states in the country have heat action plans (HAPs). They list standard procedures for individual departments — from public health and education to agriculture and electricity. However, implementation has been an Achilles’ heel of most HAPs. Chronic underfunding, weak institutional capacity, and poor interdepartmental coordination have limited their effectiveness. Heat stress is not classified as an emergency like floods, earthquakes or cyclones in the country’s disaster management framework. Some states have categorised heat waves as a state-specific disaster —this allows them to use up to 10 per cent of their annual State Disaster Response Fund for relief. The 16th Finance Commission, which submitted its report earlier this year, recommended that a heat wave be notified as a disaster at the national level as well. Such recognition will enable states to access central relief funds and institutionalise long-term resilience-building measures.
More than half of India’s districts are prone to heat-related stress, according to a study conducted last year by the Centre for Energy, Environment and Water. Urban areas face an additional challenge. Concrete and asphalt store vast amounts of heat during the day and release it at night. The built environment keeps the air warm even after sunset. This disproportionately impacts low-income communities living in dense settlements with limited access to cooling. Conversations on heat, therefore, need to go beyond reactive advisories to adaptation strategies — expanding green cover, promoting heat-proofing infrastructure and labour protection. The early onset of summer should be seen as a warning — the country needs to align climate science with public health, urban planning, and social security.