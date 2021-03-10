March 10, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Trauma of hijacked

The hijackers have set three new demands. Immediate release of the family members of Salamulllah Khan and Naseer Jamal, an end to the persecution of members of Al-Zulfikar, the group to which they belong, and release of all political prisoners belonging to the group.

With Pakistan declaring its determination to not yield to any blackmail and the skyjackers of a PIA plane with 120 people overbroad threatening extreme measures, if their demands are not met, the eight-day old hijacking drama seems headed towards a grim conclusion. The hijackers have set three new demands. Immediate release of the family members of Salamulllah Khan and Naseer Jamal, an end to the persecution of members of Al-Zulfikar, the group to which they belong, and release of all political prisoners belonging to the group. The only hopeful detail is that the hijackers have not set any deadline. Some passengers are seriously ill. The hijackers are reported to be armed with “two time bombs, hand grenades, machine guns and ammunition”.

LIC bill passed

The Opposition barring the DMK and the National Conference walked out of the Lok Sabha shouting “shame, shame”, as the House passed the LIC bill. The Opposition denounced the Bill, which regulates the salary structure of the LIC employees, as an attempt to divide the working class. Finance Minister R Venkataraman said that the salary structure of LIC employees was irrational and the government had tried to regulate it.

Laldenga recants

The Mizo National Front leader Laldenga has submitted a five-point proposal to the government. Though its details are not known, the MNF is said to have agreed that a solution to the problem in Mizoram will be arrived through the Indian Constitution.

Spirit control

The crew on Indian Railway trains will be subjected to a breathalyser test. The decision to this effect was taken to prevent accidents because of the intake of alcohol. S Gujral, chairman of the Railway Board, said that ways must be found to make such tests foolproof.