Patiala warning

Last week’s clash in Patiala, the visuals of glinting swords and slogan-shouting mobs, brought back dark memories of a distant past that is best consigned to the annals of history. The Bhagwant Singh Mann government has done well by acting swiftly and bringing the situation under control with the arrest of the alleged troublemakers. But the episode underlines the need for constant caution against fringe elements in the state who seek to stay relevant by stoking anxieties. The Patiala incident appears to have followed sabre rattling on social media for almost two weeks. The AAP government must remember that eternal vigilance is the price of peace. The Opposition parties, who have had to contend with such forces when they were holding the reins of the state, should also act with responsibility and restraint.

Like others of their ilk, none of the outfits involved in Friday’s clash, has any significant social base in Punjab. The recent elections underlined this in good measure. Tolerance is perhaps one of the most profound lessons that the people of Punjab have imbibed from the decade lost to militancy. They have not let the cancer of hate eat into the vitals of society, finding common ground in their shared heritage instead. All this while, however, the marginal players have also carried on heedless, rearing their heads every now and then, drumming up sentiments for a few hours, even days, but never succeeding in creating a lasting wedge. A look at the shenanigans of various such self-appointed leaders shows a pattern. Provoke, indulge in violence, demonstrate threat to life, and get police protection. This needs to stop.

The AAP government has come to power in Punjab at a time when the state is still recovering from a protracted farm agitation. With the summer arriving earlier than usual this year, it’s been robbed of its annual golden harvest. Then there is the power crisis which is making it sweat like many other parts of the country. This coupled with the rising prices of fertilisers and fuel has only deepened the crisis in the fields. It could be tempting for the forces of the dark to try and leverage this discontent. The newly-formed AAP government will have to watch out for such potential troublemakers while going about its work of addressing the state’s several challenges.