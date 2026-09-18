For two-and-a-half millennia, the Parthenon in Greece has been credited with an architectural sleight of hand that contributed to its perfection. Architects and art historians have insisted that its curved base and gently bulging columns were engineered to correct optical illusions — that without such precision, the temple would appear to sag in the middle, much like a deep-bellied hammock. It is a wonderful story about the intellectual legacy of the ancient Greeks. It is also, according to Oxford University professor Alain Goriely, almost entirely fiction. The mathematician’s new paper debunks the myth, finding the illusions either unsupported by evidence or too microscopic to have been engineered.

The myth’s genesis, it turns out, was not with Ictinus and Callicrates, the architects of Parthenon, but from Vitruvius, a Roman writing four centuries later, whose hearsay was mistaken by Renaissance scholars for eyewitness knowledge. Goriely calls this the “supreme knowledge fallacy” — the flattering assumption that a civilisation capable of extraordinary art must also have possessed a modern scientist’s grasp of optics. In truth, the Greeks were still arguing about whether sight worked by rays shooting out of the eye — extramission, as Plato and others believed — or into it, intramission, as argued by Democritus and his cohorts.