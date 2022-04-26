Paris reprieve

Across European capitals, there is understandable jubilation at Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election. Internationally, he has cultivated the image of being a pro-market, pro-Europe centrist under whose leadership the French economy and Paris’s role in geopolitical affairs have become more salient. He has played a prominent role in the Ukraine crisis, and managed the economic fallout of the pandemic — growth returned to France quickly and unemployment is at its lowest in the last few years. The spectre of a Marine Le Pen presidency — with her anti-EU, anti-globalisation, xenophobic politics — no doubt helped Macron consolidate the centre as well as gain votes from the left. Yet, at best, Macron’s victory may be temporary. By all accounts, disillusionment with the government and market economy, and cleavages within the country, have only deepened in this election.

The far-right has made its largest-ever showing and Macron’s voteshare has declined considerably since 2017. In the first round before the run-off between the president and Le Pen, Jean-Luc Melenchon, the primary left candidate, won an impressive 22 per cent of the vote. Between them, Le Pen and Melenchon have captured the disenchanted French vote — framed by the “gilet jaunes” protests that rocked the country in 2018 and 2019. Macron’s retooling of France’s labour laws, the increasing divide between the countryside, working classes and the rest of the population and the steady rise in cost-of-living have taken the sheen off the liberal project he represents, as well as the form of globalisation he has championed.

However, the French president’s victory has, in a time of great flux in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, provided a measure of temporary stability. The Ukraine crisis and China’s rise will require a concerted response from liberal democracies in the region. For Delhi, too, Paris’s outward orientation has been beneficial — France has been a supporter of its position regarding a rules-based order in Asia and strategic and economic ties between the two countries have deepened. The French far-right has risen on a squarely anti-globalisation platform, funneling the anxieties of the disenfranchised outward as well as against the migrants within. And Le Pen and others have expressed admiration and support for authoritarian rulers. For much of his first term, Macron ignored the issues raised by those who have felt victimised by globalisation and pro-market economic policies. For a liberal France and a stable Europe, he must build bridges with those people in his second term.