Forty Years Ago: January 28, 1981

Zia On Kashmir

In his address to the Islamic summit meeting, Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq raised the Kashmir problem and said that “the problem of Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of continuing concern to the people of Pakistan and constitutes an impediment in the development of friendly relations with India”. He said: “Pakistan and India are committed to the normalisation of relations between them on the basis of the Simla agreement of 1972 of which the settlement o f the Jammu and Kashmir problem is an inseparable part. Both sides are bound by this agreement not to use force to resolve their problems.” He also raised the problems of Muslim minorities in non-Muslim states, and called upon the summit to pay attention to these problems.

Economic Policy

Indira Gandhi’s government is planning to set up a special group which will take major decisions concerning economic policy and its implementation. While its composition and powers are yet to be decided, available information suggests that the group is to be given a fairly high status. The name of L K Jha, who is to give up the governorship of Jammu and Kashmir shortly, is being considered for the group’s leadership. Whatever the decision on the name of the special group, it is clear it will be much more than an advisory body or a monitoring agency. Jha will not be joining the Cabinet, but he will have the rank of a Cabinet Minister. This means he will have a big say in the direction of the economy.

Gujarat Polls

Congress (I), the ruling party in Gujarat, improved its position while the Janata Party lost considerable ground as counting of votes polled in Sunday’s municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot and Surat progressed. In Ahmedabad, Congress (I ) captured 16 of the 32 old city results which were announced today. The BJP got 10 seats while the Janata secured 2 and independent 1. Counting for parts of the remaining 73 seats will be taken up tomorrow and the rest on Thursday.