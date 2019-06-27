Gifting a slogan

Qasim Khan Suri, deputy speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly (its central legislature), should have stuck to the tried-and-tested “sticks and stones” defence. Instead, he let a word get to him. When the House echoed for over an hour with chants of Imran Khan being a “selected” prime minister, Suri banned the use of the word. To make sure the implication of the Opposition’s taunt is made clear to everyone who learns about the incident through the media, Suri added: “This is a House of elected representatives!”

Even a passing glance at the proceedings of Pakistan’s Parliament and provincial legislatures is enough to register, among Indians, a sense of familiarity. The same raucousness, sense of manufactured outrage, trading of insults — and yes, genuine debate — can be seen in snatches in Pakistan. But, and this is important, its legislative office-bearers seem not to have realised exactly how to balance the neutrality of their office and the loyalty to their political formations. And in using the former to please the latter, one is likely to do more harm than good. Already, a motion has been filed in the Punjab Provincial Assembly condemning the ban, and the Opposition seems to be realising that the word carries enough meaning to be a rallying cry against PM Khan.

After all, “selected prime minister” begs the question: Selected by whom? The Pakistan “deep state” — army, intelligence networks, etc — of course. By banning the use of the word in the assembly, the deputy speaker has ensured its implication is widely discussed outside. What he should have done was leave the trading of barbs to those who are still officially partisan legislators. Or he could have taken a cue from his counterparts in India, where Speakers maintain at least the appearance of being non-partisan. A ban, after all, could turn a barb — which could have been responded to by the treasury benches in kind — into a slogan.