OscarsSoOld

There is a saying in Bengali that fits well the sad, desperate attempts to make the Oscars popular by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “Shingh khule bachchur er dole” translates into a “[a bull] taking off its horns and pretending to be a calf”. The #OscarsFanFavourite gimmick asks for votes on Twitter for a film that, in all likelihood, would not make the list of nominees selected by the Academy. In doing so, it tries to present as something new a concept that is already passe: An ageing bull, when it tries to be a calf, only brings more attention to how out of touch it is.

Over the last few years, the Oscars have been criticised on multiple fronts. First, there was #OscarsSoWhite, then a furore over a comedian host’s jokes on social media from a decade ago (that year, there was no host and the show suffered for it). All the while, viewership for the awards show — at one point one of the most-watched television events in the world — has been rapidly declining. This year, in addition to going to the hunting ground for trolls to select an awardee, awards for some categories — including Editing and Original Score — will not be telecast live. Both ideas are counterproductive.

Spiderman: No Way Home, the biggest grossing Hollywood film of the year, does not need the critical recognition the Oscars provide. The awards’ purpose — in the best interpretation — is to recognise good cinema and those that make it possible in the world’s richest film industry. The People’s Choice Awards have been around for decades: They do not pretend to judge art, only popularity. And anyone who knows films will tell you, editors are as important as cinematographers and directors. What the Oscars should do to stay relevant is focus more on films and stories that rise to the level of art, in more diverse settings. By starting popularity contests, they are reduced to just another tweet.