Beyond black & white

There is little doubt that since 2015-16, when there was an outcry over #OscarsSoWhite, the Academy has taken steps to ensure that its overwhelming bias towards Caucasian men is addressed. Most significantly, the pool of members that select the nominees and winners has been expanded to become more representative in terms of both race and gender. And, on the face of it, the initiatives seem to be working. Both BlacKkKlansmen and Black Panther, for example, are up for Best Picture, as was Get Out last year and Moonlight the year before that.

But does nominating and awarding films that have minority and immigrant themes and settings at their core mean that the Oscars are now truly progressive? It is obvious that the Academy’s great diversity push came as a reaction to sustained bad publicity rather than a genuine desire to reward artistic diversity. Second, apart from a handful of exceptions, minority actors tend to be nominated and awarded for minority roles, where there is a danger of exoticisation in the name of diversity and representation. Finally, on the matter of gender, the Academy has miles to go. Apart from women-only categories (Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress), there is a gross under-representation of women. For example, over the Oscars’ 90-year history, only one woman has been awarded Best Director and just five have been nominated.

The Oscars are, of course, an easy target. An award show is easier to attack than an entire industry which has long lived with the mindset that “unconventional” equals unprofitable. In recent years, though, with films like Black Panther and Ocean’s 8 becoming commercial successes, that logic is no longer justifiable. As films are made by more diverse casts and crews, more and more of them will be up for the Golden Statue.