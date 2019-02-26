Win or lose

The 2019 Oscars had a pretty bad run leading up to the glittery Sunday night, leaving it eventually without a host. In the mostly sedate presentation, no one ruffled any feathers but for Spike Lee, who in his acceptance speech for Best Adapted Screenplay, called to “do the right thing”, come the 2020 US presidential election, and made his displeasure over Best Picture winner Green Book evident by literally turning his back on it. The biggest buzz was about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance to her award-winning song, after their Oscars campaign had fizzled out.

None of that mattered, though. What did was the shutting out of Glenn Close in the Best Actress category, now going seven times win-less after an Oscar nomination. What did was the Academy’s failure to acknowledge the significance of the role that got her here. In the rigid ringfencing of #MeToo, where you can only be victim or culprit, and nothing in between, she played The Wife, representing the millions who push the envelope bravely and silently and travel miles without leaps. She played the women who don’t just wage one battle or three or four, but who know which to fight; who must be something to everyone while being everything to someone. In a film that barely matched her searing performance, Close’s wife packed in years of that being, for centuries of those beings.

Most of the top films in contention on Sunday were made richer by their women characters — even those in the background. Singed by an unwinnable race debate, Green Book had Tony Lip’s wife taking care of the home and hearth but also shining piercing light on his wrongs, Roma had the women who bonded, unseen by the men, The Favourite had Best Actress winner Olivia Coleman and others running a kingdom, while it took Lady Gaga to lend shine to a new A Star is Born.