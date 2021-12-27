December 27, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Swearing-in

The 12th ministry of Kerala headed by Congress (I) leader K Karunakaran was sworn in on December 26. The governor, Jyothi Vencatachallam accepted the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) claim of majority and formally invited Karunakaran to form a government. Though firmly disputed by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, the governor said she was convinced of the UDF claim, but left it to be proved on the floor of the assembly as offered by the UDF. The minister is to be sworn with the former chief minister CM Mohammed Koya of the Muslim League as Deputy Chief Minister. It will have eight members. The UDF convenor P Joseph said that the ministry will be expanded later. The assembly will be convened as early as possible, he said.

Solidarity’s Call

Solidarity circulated a clandestine bulletin in Warsaw saying that the representatives of the top church and Communist Party officials were negotiating for “a political solution” in Poland’s crisis. The bulletin dated December 23 urged expanded protests to “strengthen the position of the representatives of the Church”. It called Communist Party members to resign and Warsaw residents to place candles on their windows to mourn those murdered by the military and the police.

Assam Stalemate

There is less optimism regarding the next round of negotiations on the Assam problem as compared to the previous round. It is acknowledged in informed circles that an agreement is possible only if the Prime Minister is personally present at the negotiations, the Opposition leaders show statesmanship and the agitating leaders show enterprise in taking a decision. While the complexity of the problem is a major factor in the stalemate, an immediate issue has been the lack of credibility on part of the government negotiators.