November 24, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Ruckus in Parliament

The Winter Session of Parliament began on a tumultuous note when an angry Opposition staged a walkout in both houses in protest against the “sell-out” to the IMF and pilloried the government for the massacre of people from SC communities at Deoli. Both these issues, as anticipated, provided enough grist to the Opposition mill. While slogan-shouting Opposition members blocked the question hour in the Lok Sabha, their counterparts in the Rajya Sabha staged a walkout. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was conspicuous by her absence in both the houses during this commotion.

Chavan in Cong (I)

After six months of waiting, Y B Chavan has been admitted to the Congress (I). Bhishma Narain Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, wrote to the Speaker Balram Jakhar to allot a seat to Chavan in the Congress (I) bloc in the Lok Sabha. Chavan had resigned from the Congress (S) in May. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s decision seems to have come as a surprise to many senior party leaders.

IMF loan

Finance Minister R Venkataraman has justified the conditions imposed by the IMF for $ 5 billion loan and said these in no way deviated from our “commitment to self-reliance”. The adjustment programme enumerated in the loan facility reflected the “strategies, programme and investment priorities of the Sixth Plan,” he said.

Workers’ protest

Workers gathered outside the Boat Club in Delhi to protest against the anti-worker policies of the government. Hundreds of trade union representatives raised clenched fists and painted the skyline red, raising slogans against the “lathi goli ki sarkar” and “kala kanoon”. Their rally covered Rajpath from Boat Club to India gate.