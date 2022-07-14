Playing catch-up

All the non-BJP parties' loud indignation over the allegedly snarling Ashokan lions cannot paper over the inert silence deepening around the candidature of Yashwant Sinha for president, to which the Sena decision has now landed a fell blow.

On the face of it, there is no connection between the two events except that they happened more or less simultaneously. Several parties of the Opposition have expressed outrage over what they see as BJP-wrought distortions in the national emblem, the Ashokan lions, installed atop the new Parliament building. The Shiv Sena, erstwhile BJP ally and most recently victim of a toppling game seen to be choreographed by the BJP that felled the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, has announced it will support the BJP’s candidate in the upcoming presidential contest. Seen together, these two separate developments illustrate this: The country’s Opposition is quick to react, but it is only reactive to the agenda set by the BJP. For the rest, it never misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity. All the non-BJP parties’ loud indignation over the allegedly snarling Ashokan lions cannot paper over the inert silence deepening around the candidature of Yashwant Sinha for president, to which the Sena decision has now landed a fell blow. The Opposition, short of numbers to begin with, had a chance to put up a symbolic fight against the BJP in the battle for president. It failed to, and for that it has only its own lack of imagination, apart from a missing political strategy, to blame.