June 12 marked the first anniversary of the Air India flight AI 171 crash, which claimed 260 lives in Ahmedabad: 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground. Under international aviation norms, the final investigation report into an air disaster should be made public “as soon as possible and, if possible, within 12 months”. While this timeline is not legally binding, it seems that India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will need more time to release its final findings about the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed. At the same time, the information in the public domain, particularly the preliminary report released on July 12 last year, raises concerns about the handling of the case.

The first concern relates to the manner in which the AAIB released its preliminary report: At 1 am, unsigned, and without a press briefing at which questions could be addressed. The second pertains to the report’s content. It had only a single paraphrased exchange between the pilots regarding the fuel switches, rather than the full cockpit voice recorder transcript or audio. The limited information released and the questions left unanswered have fuelled speculation of pilot error. Meanwhile, Boeing and the 787 Dreamliner programme have faced recurring technical concerns, including lithium-ion battery failures, fuselage manufacturing defects, and electrical system problems. A US-based aviation safety advocacy group, citing whistleblower testimony submitted to the US Senate, alleged that the aircraft involved in the Ahmedabad crash had experienced multiple technical issues during its service life. Against this backdrop, the concerns raised by the Federation of Indian Pilots — selective disclosure of information, the apparent absence of key subject-matter experts from the investigation and an inadequate examination of a possible electrical or systems failure — deserve serious attention.