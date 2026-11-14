With Anuj Shrivatri becoming a grandmaster on Sunday, India crossed the 100-GM threshold in chess. Not many countries in the world can boast of those numbers. It was another sign of the nation’s rising heft in the sport. In recent years, India has had an 18-year-old world champion in the form of Gukesh, two Olympiad teams that have swept their way to gold medals, and R Vaishali is set to fight for the Women’s World Championship title early next year, the most prestigious title in women’s chess.

Having 100 grandmasters in a country is not just a mere statistic. It will mean that the ecosystem of the sport itself will grow, because many of these grandmasters will soon branch out into coaching or will become seconds (aides who help with strategies for openings), just like their predecessors like Srinath Narayanan, R B Ramesh, Vishnu Prasanna and Shyam Sundar M — all of them grandmasters who turned into elite coaches early in their careers. Those four men have given the country the likes of Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali, Arjun Erigaisi and more by moulding them early on. It was thanks to the ready expertise of these grandmaster-turned-coaches that India went from having 65 grandmasters just before the pandemic in 2020 to having 100 in only six more years. The pace establishes India’s stature as one of the fastest-growing nations in the sport.