One for the books: Virat Kohli’s performance in the India-Pakistan World Cup match

For awe-inspiring mastery, there’s Sachin Tendulkar; for blues-dispelling flair there’s Brian Lara; for unadulterated joy, Virender Sehwag; for fight and sweat, Steve Waugh and Rahul Dravid. But for heart and passion, who else but Virat Kohli? What wasn’t ranged against him on Sunday night? Post-captaincy blues, mental health struggles, a feeling of victimisation, pacy and skilful Pakistan pacers, precarious match situation, occasion of the World Cup, a format in which he still has a point to prove. Even the big hitter Hardik Pandya couldn’t unleash himself against the Pakistani pace Houdinis. But Pandya made Kohli believe it could be done. In Ravi Shastri’s words, “he reignited a champion”. Still, there was a mountain left to climb.

Kohli had to bell the fast Pakistani cats. Worse, in the 19th over, with just two balls remaining, he had to tame the best pacer on view, Haris Rauf. Anything less than two sixes would present an almost impossible final-over target. Kohli had taken a month-long break to rediscover himself and his joy for the game. At the most vital juncture, he rediscovered one other key trait that was hitherto not always visible in T20: A touch of genius. The fifth ball, a slower one on a hard length, was thumped over the sight screen. Even Rauf was unsettled.

The next shot was a mix of daring, outrageous skill, and startling imagination as he somehow managed to whisk a back-of-length ball darting into him over fine-leg. In the final over, the old Kohli would re-emerge: The passionate cajoling of the umpires, the presence of mind to run, the hard running and a calm whisper to Ashwin to go over the off-side, and not across the line. Game over.