All animals play the mating game differently: Peacocks fan out their tail and dance and male nursery web spiders present fly carcasses as gifts. Fortunately or not, humans do not have the luxury of a predetermined script. So, playing the dating game takes work. The World Wide Web’s entry into the chat has further complicated the picture. The most recent experiment is goblintimacy: In an era of curated dating profiles, where it is hard to tell the real from the fake, daters are finally demanding nothing short of radical authenticity.

Goblintimacy is a second-generation trend. In 2022, its predecessor, “goblin mode”, was Oxford’s word of the year. It meant being “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy”, or simply being a “goblin”, no shame. Its popularity reflected a cultural fatigue caused by the constant need to present a curated version of oneself. Sometimes, people need to just slouch around, gorge on junk food, be a couch potato. That fatigue born out of the pressure to constantly perform is not limited to the self. Dating, too, has changed in the digital age. Romance has become spectacle: Think “launches”, soft and hard; Instagrammed proposals; selfie corners at weddings. And yet, real connection seems more elusive than ever.