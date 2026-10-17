The dung beetle adorned the sarcophagi of pharaohs and gods. Long before it became a trinket sold to tourists, the scarab was a symbol of power and prosperity in ancient Egypt. Butterflies, ants, termites, and spiders hold a place among the sacred, from the Americas to Africa and Asia. Not so the cockroach. That doesn’t mean the formidable insect doesn’t have a place in metaphor and imagination, as an object of fear, derision and, most recently in India, politics. The arthropod can be stomped on; its life ends by the much larger Homo sapiens with a macabre crunch. But it is equally a symbol of endurance, of the creature that will outlast most others in a nuclear apocalypse. And, much to the horror of the katsaridaphobic, it can — relatively rarely, but with surprising speed — take flight.

The diminutive insect entered India’s political lexicon after a seemingly stray remark by the Chief Justice of India about the young and restless. From there, a viral social media phenomenon turned into a protest movement. Now, a symbol for the forgotten and stepped on is set to become larger than life: The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, organisers of the annual Ramlila in Pitampura, has decided to burn a 30-foot effigy of a cockroach on Dussehra. The effigy-burning, it is also being said, is part of the Swachh Bharat campaign, and cockroaches will feature in the asura army.