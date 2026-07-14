The government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) need to carefully read criticisms of the latest round of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by one of the country’s digital governance pioneers. In an article in this newspaper, Ram Sewak Sharma — who, as the founder director of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), played a central role in building the infrastructure that governments now rely on for welfare delivery — amplified concerns voiced since the commencement of the SIR. The ECI has invited criticism for not balancing the legitimate imperative of updating the voter list — removing duplicate or deceased voters while ensuring that newly eligible citizens are enrolled — with the equally compelling obligation to avoid wrongful exclusion. Reports have pointed out that the burden of eligibility lies primarily, and unfairly, on the citizen. People are being asked to furnish proof of birth, residence and citizenship, when, as Sharma points out, the state itself has rarely been diligent enough to keep such records.

In Aadhaar, India has a technologically sophisticated framework for identity verification. However, as Sharma argues, by not regarding the document as credible address proof for the SIR, the state is failing to make meaningful use of a database — which also carries biometric details and proof of age — that it has created. The philosophy behind India’s Digital Public Infrastructure has been to ask less, not more, of citizens. The SIR seems to be moving in the opposite direction — as Sharma writes, by “using a document-heavy method to solve a problem the country has already solved”.