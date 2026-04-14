The setting up of a nuclear energy mission, the enactment of the SHANTI Act, the push for development of SMRs, opening up of the nuclear sector for private participation, are all vital steps in this direction.

The attainment of criticality by the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, is a long-awaited milestone that marks a generational shift in India’s use of nuclear energy. It represents the beginning of the realisation of the vision of the founding fathers of India’s atomic energy programme over seven decades ago. The fast breeder reactors are incredibly more challenging to design, build and operate, compared to the Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors that are the mainstay of India’s nuclear sector. But more than the technological accomplishment, the commencement of the second stage of India’s three-stage nuclear programme signifies an important step forward in securing the country’s energy independence and strategic autonomy in the coming decades.

For long viewed with suspicion and considered a safety risk, nuclear energy is now seen as a critical source of clean and abundant energy, essential to satisfy the growing energy requirements in a world that is compelled to reduce, and progressively eliminate, its dependence on fossil fuels. For India, it is even more critical, because it has the potential to free up, or at least significantly reduce, dependence on energy imports that make the country vulnerable to external shocks. India’s nuclear sector is also dependent on other countries, because the main fuel, uranium, is not adequately available in the country. It is to the credit of Homi Bhabha and his generation of Indian nuclear scientists that they articulated the three-stage pathway — the third stage is about using thorium as the main fuel, found in abundance in India.