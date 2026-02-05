In February 2024, when Valley MLAs unhappy with Biren Singh’s government lined up before the BJP leadership in New Delhi to press for his resignation, Khemchand was at the forefront of that push.

Nearly a year after the Centre imposed President’s Rule, Manipur is finally set to get a chief minister. Yumnam Khemchand Singh has staked claim to form the government, accompanied, among others, by two Kuki-Zo MLAs of the BJP. This is a significant and welcome development. It had become evident that President’s Rule was unable to provide a healing touch in a state that needed it, and that restoration of a representative government was urgent.

In February 2024, when Valley MLAs unhappy with Biren Singh’s government lined up before the BJP leadership in New Delhi to press for his resignation, Khemchand was at the forefront of that push. Unlike his predecessor, perceived as partisan to the extent that Kuki-Zo groups refused to engage in talks unless he resigned, he has made an effort to reach out to the other side. In December, he visited a relief camp housing displaced Kuki-Zo families, marking the first such outreach across the ethnic divide. The two deputy CMs under him will reportedly be from the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities. As CM, Khemchand will have to deepen and sustain this engagement while working to rebuild trust. Convincing the Kuki-Zo people that he will work equally for their welfare will be an overarching challenge.