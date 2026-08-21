US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in Srinagar that “Kashmir is an important part of India”. Washington would consider removing the travel advisory against US citizens visiting J&K, he also said. The substance of his statement can be seen as being in line with Washington’s Jammu and Kashmir stand for the better part of three decades. His words, though, must also be read in the current geopolitical context and the ebb and flow of India-US ties in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Gor is also US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs and his statement and visit to Srinagar — the first standalone trip by a US ambassador since the abrogation of Article 370 — will be parsed in both Islamabad and Beijing. The Pakistan government has summoned the US chargé d’affaires to express its chagrin at Gor’s statement.

Islamabad’s attempt to internationalise Kashmir is a tired old trope that has been roundly rejected. Its sponsorship of terror from across the border remains an enduring concern. Between the lines of Gor’s message is also an acknowledgement that the India-US relationship will be sensitive to Delhi’s concerns about the region. The easing of the travel advisory will send a message about the security gains made post August 2019. Gor’s statement also comes after Trump has said, repeatedly, that he played a role in the ceasefire post Op Sindoor — a claim denied by Delhi — and imposed some of the steepest tariffs on India.