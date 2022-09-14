scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

On India opting out of IPEF: India must actively pursue trade agreements, not only bilateral ones but also plurilateral pacts

Considering that exports can provide the much needed fillip to growth, India must actively seek to be part of global value chains. It must shun protectionism, and venture into trade agreements of all natures

Launched at the Quad summit in Tokyo, the IPEF involves 12 countries in the Indo-Pacific in addition to India and the US.

In 2019, after much deliberation, the Indian government chose to opt out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Thereafter, the country has been exploring new bilateral trade partnerships: Since then, it has signed two trade agreements with Australia and the UAE, and is hopeful of concluding negotiations on others, including with the UK, Canada and the EU. Considering that, it is unfortunate that the government has, for now, chosen to opt out of the trade pillar of the US led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). From the government’s point of view there remains ambiguity on the final contours of the agreement, and the benefits that will accrue to the member countries. While the government should certainly seek to protect the country’s interest, and negotiate the best terms possible, it would perhaps have been more prudent to engage with the process.

Read in Explained |Explained: What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework?

Launched at the Quad summit in Tokyo, the IPEF involves 12 countries in the Indo-Pacific in addition to India and the US. The member countries, which include Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, among others, account for around 40 per cent of the global economy. The framework, which seeks to address new challenges and “promote fair and resilient trade”, offers member countries the option to not participate in all pillars. While the government has joined the other three pillars (supply chains, tax and anti-corruption and clean energy), under the broad rubric of trade, it has reportedly flagged several areas of concerns which range from labour to environment standards, digital trade, and public procurement. While these are indeed contentious issues, apprehensions over the conditions sought should not prevent the country from joining the trade pillar. After all, the terms being demanded under IPEF may also be sought in the bilateral trade agreements the government has been pursuing.

Read in Explained |India accepts three out of four pillars of US-led IPEF, so why has it stopped short of a total agreement?

The decision to opt out of the trade pillar comes at a time when the global economic environment has turned sour. In its recent update of the world economic outlook, the International Monetary Fund has lowered its forecast for global growth this year from 3.6 per cent to 3.2 per cent. Alongside, it has also brought down its forecast for world trade in goods and services to 4.1 per cent, as demand, especially in advanced economies, weakens with central banks tightening policy to tackle surging inflation. This slowdown in trade has already become visible in India’s trade statistics. After growing at 22 per cent in the first quarter of this year, export growth slowed down to 2.1 per cent in July, contracting by 1.2 per cent in August. This comes after the country’s exports witnessed staggering growth in 2021-22. Thus, considering that exports can provide the much needed fillip to growth, India must actively seek to be part of global value chains. It must shun protectionism, and venture into trade agreements, not only bilateral ones but also plurilateral pacts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 03:45:02 am
Next Story

Uttar Pradesh | Govt: At 7.93 crore, state has highest number of Jan Dhan accounts in country

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona
UEFA Champions League

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: J&K New Cabinet
September 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: J&K New Cabinet

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement