scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

On Andhra Pradesh pension scheme: An imprudent proposal

Governments must resist the temptation of populist moves such as opting out of the new pension scheme

As reported in this paper, finance ministry officials are discussing a new model that has been proposed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

Until now, it was only Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments in states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Punjab that had taken steps to return to the old pension scheme. A few weeks ago, even the BJP-Sena (Shinde) government in Maharashtra indicated that it was not averse to rethinking its position. So far, the central government has been steadfast in its opposition to reverting to the old pension scheme. However, with calls for shifting back to the old architecture gaining traction, and arguably considering the electoral cycle, officials in the finance ministry are now reportedly examining a proposal that calls for a new pension framework, combining elements of the old and new pension schemes. This is unfortunate. Reverting to any version of the “defined benefit” system risks undoing the hard-won policy gains achieved through multi-party consensus. Doing so will have adverse implications for government finances.

As reported in this paper, finance ministry officials are discussing a new model that has been proposed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. The proposal seeks to ostensibly combine the benefits of the old pension scheme and the new pension scheme. In doing so, it seeks a “defined contribution” from employees and offers “defined benefit” through two options. Under the first option, if employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary every month, which is matched by an equal contribution by the government, then employees will get a guaranteed pension equivalent to 33 per cent of their last drawn salary. If contributions of both are stepped up to 14 per cent, then the guaranteed pension will rise to 40 per cent. However, whichever structure is ultimately adopted, the burden of fulfilling the obligation of “defined benefit” will fall on the government.

Proposals such as these, given their long-term fiscal implications,will only increase government’s liabilities and restrict the space available to spend on more productive forms of expenditure. States have already allocated Rs 3.86 lakh crore in 2020-21 towards their pension liabilities. Andhra Pradesh has a high debt burden. The state has contingent liabilities in excess of 5 per cent of GSDP. And in 2022-23, it has announced freebies worth 2.1 per cent of its GSDP (gross state domestic product) as per an RBI report. Thus, while such moves may appear politically convenient, and perhaps provide short-term gains, they are fiscally imprudent and will have long-term implications for state finances. Governments must not succumb to such populist measures.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential: Looking After
Delhi Confidential: Looking After
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 06:20 IST
Next Story

Assam government’s mass arrests for child marriage are no solution

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
February 7, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Collegium Proposed
February 7, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Collegium Proposed

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close