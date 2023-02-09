On Adani affair, heat in the House

It’s been a good couple of days in Parliament. On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra-returned, gave a 53-minute speech in the House, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of facilitating the steep rise of the house of Adanis. Gandhi’s speech had more fire, less fact. But in as much as it brought an important controversy and issue inside the House, it marked an important moment — for far too long, issues and controversies have either by-passed Parliament or shut it down, they have failed to enter it. On Wednesday, PM Modi, in his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address, gave a telling glimpse of how he might frame the impending contest in 2024. Both speeches cleaved much too closely to the persona of the Prime Minister — if Gandhi made him the pointed target of all his allegations, the PM’s response repeatedly invoked the people’s trust in him personally. Both skirted the more institutional and enduring issues of the functioning of market mechanisms and processes of regulation and governance of India’s economy.

PM Modi sought to dismiss the Opposition’s allegations by painting them as the flailing and peevishness of the pessimistic — “nirasha mein doobe hue log”, or those who, in his telling, had repeatedly lost the mandate and have become sore losers who refuse to see the achievements of India and its people, their “aasha” (hope) or “positivity”, under his watch. He painted a picture of stark contrasts — “the lost decade”, 2004-2014, of corruption and unchecked terror strikes and “policy paralysis” vs “India’s decade”. The latter, he said, was led by a stable government armed with a majority, which had made India a place of “nayi sambhavnaayen” new possibilities, and “vaishvik saakh” or global influence. A government that implemented reforms only under compulsion and converted every opportunity into crisis, “mauka” to “museebat”, against a government that reforms by conviction and has given its people an array of firsts, from ensuring the spread of basic services to areas untouched by the state, to propelling the country into the digital age and to the global forefront across sectors and fronts. Most of all, PM Modi sought to disdain criticism as mere allegation, “aarop” not “aalochana”, and cited the public mandate as his weapon and shield, the “suraksha kavach (protective armour)”, as he called it, in the face of the political opponent.

It was a good joust, but an incomplete one. On the day after, despite RBI, Sebi, LIC, SBI and the finance ministry tamping down concerns, many of the key institutional questions raised by the Adani affair remain unaddressed — from the Group’s transparency in share holding to its excess leverage. Both the government and Opposition need to look these unresolved issues in the eye. And should they summon the political will and resolve to dial down the heat and shine more light, they must know that there is no better forum to do this than Parliament.