Male cricketers have flaunted their babies at retirements and at landmark games. Women's cricket has kept it authentic, bringing the baby to work in a country where the Prime Minister has pretty much taken hers to Parliament, and then putting in a hard day at play.

Cricket — the men’s version of the game — has for long defined all-rounder to mean someone who bats and bowls with proficiency. None of them have ever had to think of a baby-break in their careers, or feeding times and anxiety about who’s looking after the infant while they pile wickets and runs. Pakistan women’s captain Bismah Maroof had to not just factor in all that, but also consider if she could afford a travelling nanny for her eight-month-old baby Fatima, when she resumed captaincy of the team ahead of the World Cup. Since she couldn’t, she wrapped up the baby, pram in tow, and went to New Zealand to do her job as the nation’s captain. Things on the field might not have gone to plan, a 107-run-defeat ensued despite triggering a mini collapse, but rivals India were left weak-kneed as they gathered around Baby Fatima post-match. Selfies followed.