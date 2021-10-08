October 8, 1981, Forty Years Ago: End Interference

The Commonwealth leaders called for an end to external interference in Afghanistan, Kampuchea, Poland and Angola and revival of the stalled global round of negotiations on international economic issues. Their consensus on how to deal with the grave political and economic ills of the world was stated in the communique issued at the end of an eight-day summit. Australian Prime minister Malcolm Fraser, who chaired the conference of heads of government of 41 nations representing a quarter of the world’s population, described it as “an extremely successful meeting in terms of the clear objectives we set before ourselves”.

Punjab Explosions

The comparative calm that had descended on Punjab after the violent incidents of last month ended on Wednesday as explosives were hurled at government buildings at a number of places in the state. Pro-Khalistan posters were also strewn at these places. Extremists from the Dal Khalsa were suspected to be behind the incidents reported from Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Moga. Nine explosions, mainly from “cracker-type bombs”, came to light. The main targets of the miscreants, according to the police, were buildings and houses of field officers like subdivisional magistrates.

Mubarak Nominated

The Egyptian Parliament has nominated Vice-President Hosni Mubarak to succeed assassinated President Anwar Sadat. Mubarak is certain to be elected in a nationwide referendum next Monday. Twenty-six governors of Egypt’s 28 provinces have been asked to remain in office until the new president selects his cabinet and governors. In a radio and television broadcast, Mubarak said the policies of Sadat and the search for peace in West Asia would continue.