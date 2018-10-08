October 8, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Egypt’s Peace Plan

Front page of The Indian Express on October 8, 1978 Front page of The Indian Express on October 8, 1978

President Anwar Sadat of Egypt and the PLO leader, Yasser Arafat, have written separate letters to Prime Minister Morarji Desai, seeking his support for their respective stands on the Camp David summit. Sadat has made out a persuasive case that the frameworks agreed upon at Camp David may well set into motion a process leading to peace in West Asia. At the genesis of Camp David, Sadat says there was a “deadlock” because Israel interpreted UN Resolution 243 differently. He says, “It became evident that an agreement on a framework for peace was a prerequisite”. Consequently, he submitted a proposal at Camp David, which dealt with the Golan Heights, Sinai, the West Bank, Gaza, withdrawal of Israeli troops, reducing the arms race by regulating acquisition and manufacture of arms, eliminating the threat of nuclear weapons and reference of disputes to the International Court of Justice. Egypt had proposed a special status for Jerusalem. The Arab sector would be under Arab sovereignty. The city would form a municipal unit through the establishment of a joint municipal council. Freedom of movement and the freedom of worship would be ensured to all. Jordan would supervise the West Bank and Egypt, Gaza. Six months before the end of the five-year transition period for the West Bank, the Palestinian people would exercise their “fundamental to self-determination”.

Taking On Indira

After day-long parleys the two Janata high command emissaries had with party leaders in Karnataka, the list of probables for fighting Indira Gandhi in the Chikmagalur byelection is down to two names — matinee idol Rajkumar and former CM, Veerendra Patil.

Sanjay Warrant

The bail bonds of Sanjay Gandhi were cancelled and a bailable warrant issued against him when he absented from the resumed hearing in the case of detention of eight liquor dealers under MISA during the Emergency.

