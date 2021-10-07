October 7, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Sadat Assassinated

October 7, 2021 3:25:07 am
President Anwar Sadat of Egypt was killed on Tuesday by a group of Egyptian soldiers who attacked his reviewing stand with grenades and assault rifles during a military parade in Cairo. An official in the President’s office said he died in hospital after the shooting. Sadat was 62. The official in the presidency said he had lived several hours after being hit in the shooting. At least two other persons were killed and many others — including diplomats from Australia and Belgium — were injured. An official said many foreign ministry officials were wounded. Three members of a US military delegation were wounded, the US Defence Department announced in Washington. The Egyptian cabinet met in the afternoon under the chairmanship of the Vice-President, Hosni Mubarak — who apparently suffered only slight injuries in the attack.
Taking Responsibility
An exiled Egyptian opposition group claimed responsibility here on Tuesday for the assassination of President Sadat. An anonymous telephone caller, identifying himself as the spokesman for the “Rejection Front for the Liberation of Arab Egypt” told the leftist Beirut newspaper Al Liwa its secret “free officers” branch within the Egyptian armed forces staged the attack on Sadat.
Interim Rule
National Assembly speaker Soufi Abu Taleb has been named “acting President,” of Egypt after the assassination of Anwar Sadat. This was announced by Vice President Hosni Mubarak, in a radio-television address. The parliament, meanwhile, is to convene in a special session tomorrow to choose a candidate for the presidency. Reuters adds: The politburo of the ruling National Democratic Party (NDP) announced it had unanimously decided to nominate Mubarak as Sadat’s successor.
