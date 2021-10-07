October 7, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Sadat Assassinated

The official in the presidency said he had lived several hours after being hit in the shooting.

President Anwar Sadat of Egypt was killed on Tuesday by a group of Egyptian soldiers who attacked his reviewing stand with grenades and assault rifles during a military parade in Cairo. An official in the President’s office said he died in hospital after the shooting. Sadat was 62. The official in the presidency said he had lived several hours after being hit in the shooting. At least two other persons were killed and many others — including diplomats from Australia and Belgium — were injured. An official said many foreign ministry officials were wounded. Three members of a US military delegation were wounded, the US Defence Department announced in Washington. The Egyptian cabinet met in the afternoon under the chairmanship of the Vice-President, Hosni Mubarak — who apparently suffered only slight injuries in the attack.