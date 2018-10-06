October 6, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Six dead in Aligarh

October 6, 1978 Indian Express edition. October 6, 1978 Indian Express edition.

Six Dead In Aligarh

Six persons were killed and several injured in Aligarh when violent clashes between two groups erupted in the town. Curfew was imposed in several parts of the town. The district magistrate was among those injured in the heavy stone-pelting. Police opened fire to bring the crowd under control. A police spokesperson said the violence erupted after a person stabbed the previous night died.

Student Violence

Student violence rocked at least three major towns of Mandya, Shimoga and Gulbarga in Karnataka and police burst teargas shells and resorted to lathi-charge. A bandh was observed in Gulbarga in response to a call given by a citizens’ committee to protest against the transfer of the SP, H T Sangliana, from Gulbarga to Chikmagalur. In Mandya, students were demanding internal assessment and abolition of practical examinations while students in Shimoga were demanding the removal of the Mysore University vice-chancellor.

Indira to contest

I have decided to contest the Lok Sabha byelection from the Chikmagalur constituency, the Congress-I president”, Indira Gandhi, announced in Mangalore. “Frankly, even now I am reluctant to contest. But my party feels that I should and I have consented to this request,” she said.

Nobel For Singer

Isaac Bashevis Singer, a Polish-Jewish writer residing in the US since 1935, was awarded the 1978 Nobel prize for literature. Singer, who lives in New York, and writes in Yiddish, was cited by the Swedish Academy of Letters for his “impassioned narrative art which, with roots in a Polish-Jewish cultural tradition, brings universal human conditions to life.” Singer, 74, has written a dozen novels, collections of short stories, two memoir books and some books for children.

